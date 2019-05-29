Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,962 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $92,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.5% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC opened at $308.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

In related news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick M. Antkowiak sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $598,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,816 shares of company stock worth $19,471,194 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

