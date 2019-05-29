Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,278,000 after purchasing an additional 408,477 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $248.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.94.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

