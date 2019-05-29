Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,233 Shares of Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,028,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,254,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,763 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,622,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $213,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,850 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Cowen set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Third Point Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $381,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,057,187 shares of company stock worth $386,297,619. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International stock opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

