NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Raises Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Nike by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Nike by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 900 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total value of $3,513,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie set a $96.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $93.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

