Nighthawk Gold Corp (NHK) Insider Robert Douglas Cudney Acquires 50,000 Shares

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,251,489 shares in the company, valued at C$13,829,943.05.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,140.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,825.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,412.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,603.00.

On Friday, May 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 25,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,125.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,935.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 4,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,320.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,980.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.67 million and a PE ratio of -40.00. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.54.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

