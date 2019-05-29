Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $894,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.04. 142,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,736. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $122.43.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

