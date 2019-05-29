Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,462,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.2% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 181.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,591.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.98. 8,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,538. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $38.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

