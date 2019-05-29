Nicholas Debenedictis Buys 2,010 Shares of Mistras Group Inc (MG) Stock

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $28,079.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,638.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Debenedictis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,495 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.03 per share, for a total transaction of $35,004.85.

On Monday, May 20th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 6,990 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,091.10.

On Monday, March 18th, Nicholas Debenedictis bought 7,000 shares of Mistras Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00.

Shares of NYSE MG opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mistras Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $399.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). Mistras Group had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mistras Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

