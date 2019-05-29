Newell Brands (NWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.48

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 271193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NWL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $24.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 945.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 410,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

