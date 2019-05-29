New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Proto Labs Inc (PRLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 25.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on Proto Labs to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Proto Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $166.60.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.41%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

