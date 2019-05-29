New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 50,000 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,859 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,099,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,772,000 after acquiring an additional 247,363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 515,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 616,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 791,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 217,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

