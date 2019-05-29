National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

National-Oilwell Varco has decreased its dividend by an average of 52.3% annually over the last three years. National-Oilwell Varco has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National-Oilwell Varco to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

National-Oilwell Varco stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The company had a trading volume of 110,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -268.38 and a beta of 1.20. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

