National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Position Raised by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,608,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $442,455,000 after buying an additional 3,957,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $74,143,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1,429.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,042,000 after buying an additional 1,892,569 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 6,049,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,360,000 after buying an additional 1,852,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,110,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after buying an additional 1,777,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.75 and a beta of 1.20. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $49.08.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

In related news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $423,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,825.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

