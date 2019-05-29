National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,437 First American Financial Corp (FAF)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in First American Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in First American Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of First American Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Compass Point cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.88 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NYSE:FAF opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. First American Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Corp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.68%.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $360,145.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 448,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,687.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 35,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $1,918,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,345 shares of company stock worth $3,879,381 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

