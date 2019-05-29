MustangCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, MustangCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. MustangCoin has a market cap of $16,465.00 and $17.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MustangCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003095 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MustangCoin Profile

MST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz

MustangCoin Coin Trading

MustangCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

