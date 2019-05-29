Mullen Group (MTL) Price Target Lowered to C$11.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James downgraded Mullen Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.45.

TSE MTL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 165,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,003. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.39 and a twelve month high of C$16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.21.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

