Moseley Investment Management Inc. Invests $240,000 in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.71.

In related news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $2,123,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,639,793.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,621 shares of company stock worth $12,222,065. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $246.85 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 354,783.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $576.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

