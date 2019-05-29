Morgan Stanley Lowers DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (DMZPY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DMZPY opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Get DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR alerts:

DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DOMINOS PIZZA E/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.