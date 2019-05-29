Morgan Stanley Downgrades Nutanix (NTNX) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutanix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. OTR Global began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.07. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 90.83% and a negative net margin of 31.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $284,932.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $500,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,049 shares of company stock worth $1,385,135 over the last three months. 14.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Nutanix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

