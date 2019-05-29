Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $172,158,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,785,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,819,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,867,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,381,000 after purchasing an additional 402,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $141.45 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.35 and a twelve month high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $301,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.53.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/mohawk-industries-inc-mhk-shares-sold-by-mason-street-advisors-llc.html.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.