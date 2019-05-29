MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. engages in the production and sale of chemicals and petrochemical products. Its activities are structured in three production chains: Chlorine-Vinyl Chain, involved in the manufacture of plasticizers and phthalic anhydride; Fluorine Chain, focused on the extraction of fluorspar and its transformation into acid grade, metallurgical grade and hydrofluoric acid; and Integral Solutions, specialized in the production of PVC pipe systems, connections and plastic accessories, as well as geo-systems, such as geo-textiles and geo-drains. The Company serves construction and civil infrastructure, water supply and basic sanitation, power generation, transportation, communication, health care, and other industries. Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Tlalnepantla, Mexico. “

Get MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR alerts:

Shares of MXCHY opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $7.05.

Mexichem, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and markets chemical and petrochemicals, and plastic pipes and connectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vinyl, Fluor, and Fluent. The company offers base chemicals, specialty resins, polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins, compounds, phthalic anhydride and plasticizers, phosphates, and other chemicals for the automotive, industrial, medical, home, lawn and garden, building and construction, wire and cable, clothing, food and beverages, healthcare, packaging, paints, inks and colorants, and other markets.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR (MXCHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEXICHEM SAB DE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.