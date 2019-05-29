Methode Electronics (MEI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

MEI stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel purchased 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.54 per share, for a total transaction of $28,118.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 212,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 53.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 138.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

