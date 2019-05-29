Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 166,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mercer International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

MERC stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $960.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

