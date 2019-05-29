Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) Position Lessened by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,708 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 167,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,710 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,247,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $8,979,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $473,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

MLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

Shares of MLNX stock opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.30). Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/mellanox-technologies-ltd-mlnx-position-lessened-by-acadian-asset-management-llc.html.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.