Megaport (MP1) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.84

Shares of Megaport Ltd (ASX:MP1) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.84 ($4.14) and last traded at A$5.80 ($4.11), with a volume of 157433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$5.80 ($4.11).

The firm has a market cap of $806.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

In other news, insider Bevan Slattery sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.00 ($2.84), for a total transaction of A$20,000,000.00 ($14,184,397.16).

About Megaport (ASX:MP1)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services. It also offers Internet exchange services. Megaport Limited has partnership with the Orixcom to enable enterprises and carriers with direct access to managed service providers and cloud service providers.

