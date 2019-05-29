Medtronic PLC (MDT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NYSE:MDT opened at $91.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,307,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after buying an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 886,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after buying an additional 396,320 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 114,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

