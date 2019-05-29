MediShares (MDS) Price Reaches $0.0138

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. MediShares has a total market cap of $14.73 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00388144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 50% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.00 or 0.02099619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00160098 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,067,640,901 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

