Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Maxwell Technologies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 4,627.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Maxwell Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxwell Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxwell Technologies stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19.

MXWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Maxwell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxwell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) Holdings Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/maxwell-technologies-inc-mxwl-holdings-trimmed-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

Maxwell Technologies Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company offers ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for the automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various of applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxwell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxwell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxwell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.