Mason Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Legg Mason by 2,451.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 872,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 838,021 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Legg Mason by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Legg Mason by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LM opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $692.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.24 million. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Legg Mason Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Legg Mason’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.74%.

In other Legg Mason news, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares in the company, valued at $990,644.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Terence Johnson sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $670,790.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,378 shares of company stock worth $2,292,180. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

LM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legg Mason to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Legg Mason has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

