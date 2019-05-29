Martingale Asset Management L P Has $4.66 Million Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $56,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock valued at $816,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $802.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.30 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

GSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

