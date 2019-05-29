Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 7.10 Per Share

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share by the retailer on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.05) on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.73.

MKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 232 ($3.03) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260.17 ($3.40).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,507.25).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

