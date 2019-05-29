Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,255,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,435,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,804 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,168,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,941 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 16,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,737,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $432,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,616 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $129,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,187,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 255,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.27, for a total transaction of $44,957,663.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,491,332 shares of company stock valued at $264,359,744 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.58.

Shares of FB opened at $184.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

