Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $391,474.00 and $46,071.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,565,385 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

