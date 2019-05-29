Magnet (MAG) Achieves Market Cap of $245,655.00

Magnet (CURRENCY:MAG) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Magnet has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. One Magnet coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. Magnet has a total market capitalization of $245,655.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of Magnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Magnet

MAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Magnet’s total supply is 40,542,939 coins and its circulating supply is 40,292,939 coins. Magnet’s official Twitter account is @magnetwork_io . The official website for Magnet is magnetwork.io . The Reddit community for Magnet is /r/magnetwork_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Magnet Coin Trading

Magnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

