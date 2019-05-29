LYNAS CORP LTD/S (LYSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.20

LYNAS CORP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 215115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

LYNAS CORP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYSDY)

Lynas Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. It also produces and supplies neodymium-praseodymium material. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia.

