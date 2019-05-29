Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 66,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Luxoft were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Luxoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Luxoft by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Luxoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Luxoft by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFT opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. Luxoft Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Luxoft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations. The company offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

