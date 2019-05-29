LSV Asset Management Has $1.23 Million Holdings in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 84.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,758 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. WesBanco Inc has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). WesBanco had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.63%.

In related news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 1,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.66 per share, with a total value of $50,577.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,510.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

