LSV Asset Management Acquires 8,824 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 144.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 29.5% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the first quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 530.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 323,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peoples Financial Services stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.36. Peoples Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/lsv-asset-management-acquires-8824-shares-of-peoples-financial-services-corp-pfis.html.

Peoples Financial Services Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.