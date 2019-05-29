Liquidity Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204,340.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $204,340.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00388021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.54 or 0.02077216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001581 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00156814 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

