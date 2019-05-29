Lincoln Mining (LMG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lincoln Mining Corp (CVE:LMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 42000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $752,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.53.

Lincoln Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of precious metal projects. It primarily holds interests in the Pine Grove gold-silver property with mining leases on the Wilson and Wheeler mines, and 243 unpatented claims located in the Pine Grove Hills, Lyon County, Nevada. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

