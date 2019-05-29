Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Increased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 194.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Life Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Life Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Life Storage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $57,270.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $644,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $961,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 37.37% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

