Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $7,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LSXMK stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

