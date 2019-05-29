LatiumX Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. One LatiumX token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. LatiumX has a market cap of $922,473.00 and approximately $190,222.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00387408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.50 or 0.02087319 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00155309 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000830 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,730,619 tokens. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official website is latium.org

LatiumX Token Trading

LatiumX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

