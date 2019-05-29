Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Position Increased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,333.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 9.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up previously from $177.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $223.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.78.

In related news, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $450,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.67, for a total transaction of $275,921.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $209.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

