Lake Shore Bancorp (LSBK) & Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Head to Head Survey

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) and Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lake Shore Bancorp 16.13% 4.98% 0.72% Northfield Bancorp 23.84% 5.30% 0.81%

Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lake Shore Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Northfield Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lake Shore Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.74 $4.00 million N/A N/A Northfield Bancorp $155.42 million 4.85 $40.08 million $0.76 19.91

Northfield Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lake Shore Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Northfield Bancorp beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. As of January 30, 2019, the company operated through a network of 40 full-service banking offices located in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

