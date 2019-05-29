LAIX Inc. (LAIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LAIX’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LAIX.

LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in LAIX Inc. (NASDAQ:LAIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAIX traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657. LAIX has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc LAIX Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

