KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Holdings Reduced by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 46.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 658,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after purchasing an additional 208,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,846,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $154,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,539 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the third quarter valued at about $1,027,380,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,474,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 291,520 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

KKR stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $28.73.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $397.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.51 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/kkr-co-inc-kkr-holdings-reduced-by-fintrust-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.