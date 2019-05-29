Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Sector Perform Overweight”

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KL. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$42.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$51.25 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.63.

KL stock opened at C$43.18 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.42 and a 1 year high of C$48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$385.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.27999988202588 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

