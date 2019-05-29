Kin Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Kin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, IDEX, DDEX and YoBit. Kin has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and $2.13 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.55 or 0.02069416 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00155318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, Allbit, YoBit, Bancor Network, IDEX, DDEX, Stellarport, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.