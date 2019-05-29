Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Dougherty & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Keysight Technologies to a top pick rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

KEYS stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.68. 258,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.82. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.67 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/29/keysight-technologies-keys-updates-q3-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.